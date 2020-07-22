10514 MILLSPRING

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

GRANITE kitchen countertops, bartop, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, natural GAS RANGE, SOLID MASONRY FIREPLACE, CERAMIC TILE FLOORING with CUSTOM threshold and room transition DETAILING, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING upstairs - NO CARPETS in the house. 2 SPACIOUS MASTER SUITES - 1 downstairs, 1 upstairs. With a HUGE BACKYARD, expansive driveway with installed basketball pole, backboard and hoop, this home is IDEAL FOR a large ACTIVE FAMILY. Highly sought-after established neighborhood. $14,000 improvements allowance.