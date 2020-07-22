10514 MILLSPRING

Amenities
GRANITE kitchen countertops, bartop, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, natural GAS RANGE, SOLID MASONRY FIREPLACE, CERAMIC TILE FLOORING with CUSTOM threshold and room transition DETAILING, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING upstairs - NO CARPETS in the house. 2 SPACIOUS MASTER SUITES - 1 downstairs, 1 upstairs. With a HUGE BACKYARD, expansive driveway with installed basketball pole, backboard and hoop, this home is IDEAL FOR a large ACTIVE FAMILY. Highly sought-after established neighborhood. $14,000 improvements allowance.