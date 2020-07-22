All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 4 2019 at 10:37 AM

10514 MILLSPRING

10514 Millspring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10514 Millspring Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
GRANITE kitchen countertops, bartop, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, natural GAS RANGE, SOLID MASONRY FIREPLACE, CERAMIC TILE FLOORING with CUSTOM threshold and room transition DETAILING, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING upstairs - NO CARPETS in the house. 2 SPACIOUS MASTER SUITES - 1 downstairs, 1 upstairs. With a HUGE BACKYARD, expansive driveway with installed basketball pole, backboard and hoop, this home is IDEAL FOR a large ACTIVE FAMILY. Highly sought-after established neighborhood. $14,000 improvements allowance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10514 MILLSPRING have any available units?
10514 MILLSPRING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10514 MILLSPRING have?
Some of 10514 MILLSPRING's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10514 MILLSPRING currently offering any rent specials?
10514 MILLSPRING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10514 MILLSPRING pet-friendly?
No, 10514 MILLSPRING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10514 MILLSPRING offer parking?
Yes, 10514 MILLSPRING offers parking.
Does 10514 MILLSPRING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10514 MILLSPRING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10514 MILLSPRING have a pool?
No, 10514 MILLSPRING does not have a pool.
Does 10514 MILLSPRING have accessible units?
No, 10514 MILLSPRING does not have accessible units.
Does 10514 MILLSPRING have units with dishwashers?
No, 10514 MILLSPRING does not have units with dishwashers.
