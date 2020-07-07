All apartments in San Antonio
10502 Manor Creek

Location

10502 Manor Creek, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be95ac402d ----
Spacious 2 story home on corner lot in desired community. Big open floor plan, upstairs living area and huge master suite. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

