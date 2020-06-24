Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10474 PINE GLADE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10474 PINE GLADE
10474 Pine Glade
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10474 Pine Glade, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3/2 in Heritage Farms. Laminate floors in living and dining areas. All kitchen appliances stay w/home. Pets negotiable, owner must approve.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10474 PINE GLADE have any available units?
10474 PINE GLADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10474 PINE GLADE have?
Some of 10474 PINE GLADE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10474 PINE GLADE currently offering any rent specials?
10474 PINE GLADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10474 PINE GLADE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10474 PINE GLADE is pet friendly.
Does 10474 PINE GLADE offer parking?
Yes, 10474 PINE GLADE offers parking.
Does 10474 PINE GLADE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10474 PINE GLADE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10474 PINE GLADE have a pool?
No, 10474 PINE GLADE does not have a pool.
Does 10474 PINE GLADE have accessible units?
No, 10474 PINE GLADE does not have accessible units.
Does 10474 PINE GLADE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10474 PINE GLADE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
