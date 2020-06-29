Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:35 AM
1 of 6
1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD
1047 East Highland Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1047 East Highland Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming east side home, remolded. Small side yard fenced in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD have any available units?
1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD offer parking?
No, 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD have a pool?
No, 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 E HIGHLAND BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
