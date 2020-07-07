All apartments in San Antonio
Location

1046 Lemon Tree Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31ba277084 ---- 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet neighbor hood. Home has tile in main living and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen includes range and dishwasher. Has washer and dryer hookups. Application Fee-$50 per adult Admin. Fee -$150 Pet Deposit-$300 Pet Rent-$25

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Lemon Tree have any available units?
1046 Lemon Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 Lemon Tree have?
Some of 1046 Lemon Tree's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Lemon Tree currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Lemon Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Lemon Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 Lemon Tree is pet friendly.
Does 1046 Lemon Tree offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Lemon Tree offers parking.
Does 1046 Lemon Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Lemon Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Lemon Tree have a pool?
No, 1046 Lemon Tree does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Lemon Tree have accessible units?
No, 1046 Lemon Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Lemon Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 Lemon Tree has units with dishwashers.

