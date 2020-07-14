All apartments in San Antonio
10418 Pine Glade
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10418 Pine Glade

10418 Pine Glade · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10418 Pine Glade, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house, 4 sided brick, spacious kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, the unit also includes a beautiful fireplace, double pane windows, WD hookups, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, gas heating system, patio, porch and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10418 Pine Glade have any available units?
10418 Pine Glade has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10418 Pine Glade have?
Some of 10418 Pine Glade's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10418 Pine Glade currently offering any rent specials?
10418 Pine Glade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10418 Pine Glade pet-friendly?
Yes, 10418 Pine Glade is pet friendly.
Does 10418 Pine Glade offer parking?
Yes, 10418 Pine Glade offers parking.
Does 10418 Pine Glade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10418 Pine Glade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10418 Pine Glade have a pool?
No, 10418 Pine Glade does not have a pool.
Does 10418 Pine Glade have accessible units?
No, 10418 Pine Glade does not have accessible units.
Does 10418 Pine Glade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10418 Pine Glade has units with dishwashers.
