All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10402 Cub Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10402 Cub Valley
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

10402 Cub Valley

10402 Cub Valley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10402 Cub Valley, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Two story home located near Potranco and 1604, convenient to retail and major employers. The community offers a park, playground and pool. Very clean home with a covered patio and large backyard, 2 car garage, and 3 bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 Cub Valley have any available units?
10402 Cub Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10402 Cub Valley have?
Some of 10402 Cub Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10402 Cub Valley currently offering any rent specials?
10402 Cub Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 Cub Valley pet-friendly?
No, 10402 Cub Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10402 Cub Valley offer parking?
Yes, 10402 Cub Valley offers parking.
Does 10402 Cub Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10402 Cub Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 Cub Valley have a pool?
Yes, 10402 Cub Valley has a pool.
Does 10402 Cub Valley have accessible units?
No, 10402 Cub Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 Cub Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 10402 Cub Valley does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio