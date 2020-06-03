All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1035 Maltese Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1035 Maltese Garden
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

1035 Maltese Garden

1035 Maltese Gdn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1035 Maltese Gdn, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home in the gated community of anther Creek.... Open floor plan with island kitchen and ample cabinets....huge master. Convenient to schools, shopping, and dining. Zoned in NEISD's premier schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Maltese Garden have any available units?
1035 Maltese Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1035 Maltese Garden currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Maltese Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Maltese Garden pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Maltese Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1035 Maltese Garden offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Maltese Garden offers parking.
Does 1035 Maltese Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Maltese Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Maltese Garden have a pool?
No, 1035 Maltese Garden does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Maltese Garden have accessible units?
No, 1035 Maltese Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Maltese Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Maltese Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Maltese Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Maltese Garden does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Westmont at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio