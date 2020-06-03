1035 Maltese Garden

Wonderful home in the gated community of anther Creek.... Open floor plan with island kitchen and ample cabinets....huge master. Convenient to schools, shopping, and dining. Zoned in NEISD's premier schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
