Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10327 Coral Village
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM
10327 Coral Village
10327 Coral Village
·
No Longer Available
Location
10327 Coral Village, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in.Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10327 Coral Village have any available units?
10327 Coral Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 10327 Coral Village currently offering any rent specials?
10327 Coral Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10327 Coral Village pet-friendly?
No, 10327 Coral Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 10327 Coral Village offer parking?
Yes, 10327 Coral Village offers parking.
Does 10327 Coral Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10327 Coral Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10327 Coral Village have a pool?
No, 10327 Coral Village does not have a pool.
Does 10327 Coral Village have accessible units?
No, 10327 Coral Village does not have accessible units.
Does 10327 Coral Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 10327 Coral Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10327 Coral Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 10327 Coral Village does not have units with air conditioning.
