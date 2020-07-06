10323 Tiger Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7119380a3 ---- Great 1 story home in convenient location. Open floor plan, big bedrooms and beautiful back yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Refrigerator Appliance Washer/Dryer Included Indoor Family Room Indoor Walk In Closets Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced Parking 1 Car Garage