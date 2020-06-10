Rent Calculator
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM
1031 Culberson Station, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
garage
carpet
carpet
parking
garage
Beautiful looking home!!! It is in a great location that is convenient to everything. no carpet! 3 bedrooms and 2-full baths with attached 2-car garage and on cul-de-sac lot.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1031 Culberson Station have any available units?
1031 Culberson Station doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1031 Culberson Station currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Culberson Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Culberson Station pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Culberson Station is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1031 Culberson Station offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Culberson Station offers parking.
Does 1031 Culberson Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Culberson Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Culberson Station have a pool?
No, 1031 Culberson Station does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Culberson Station have accessible units?
No, 1031 Culberson Station does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Culberson Station have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Culberson Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 Culberson Station have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 Culberson Station does not have units with air conditioning.
