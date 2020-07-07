103 W Palfrey St, San Antonio, TX 78223 Highland Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Come see this house on a corner lot. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This house has SPACE. HUGE family room and hardwood floors and wooden book shelves. ALL Appliances included! WON'T LAST LONG. Call TODAY! Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com. 214-288-4450
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 West Palfrey Street have any available units?
103 West Palfrey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.