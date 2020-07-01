1026 Sumner Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

For Rent Northeast San Antonio - 3br/2ba 1694 sqft - Recent Remodel, Pets OK! - Fresh remodeled home featuring fresh interior and exterior paint throughout; garage converted to provide a large family room with high ceilings. Additional room in the back can be used as an office or extra bedroom. Spacious kitchen and bedroom areas. Large backyard with sizable storage shed. Located near I35 and Loop 410 for quick access to and from the city; near Brooks Army Medical Center & Fort Sam Houston. Short drive to major shopping and entertainment centers and nearby schools.



(RLNE4133714)