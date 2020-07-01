All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1026 Sumner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1026 Sumner Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1026 Sumner Drive

1026 Sumner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1026 Sumner Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Wilshire

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent Northeast San Antonio - 3br/2ba 1694 sqft - Recent Remodel, Pets OK! - Fresh remodeled home featuring fresh interior and exterior paint throughout; garage converted to provide a large family room with high ceilings. Additional room in the back can be used as an office or extra bedroom. Spacious kitchen and bedroom areas. Large backyard with sizable storage shed. Located near I35 and Loop 410 for quick access to and from the city; near Brooks Army Medical Center & Fort Sam Houston. Short drive to major shopping and entertainment centers and nearby schools.

(RLNE4133714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Sumner Drive have any available units?
1026 Sumner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1026 Sumner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Sumner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Sumner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Sumner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Sumner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Sumner Drive offers parking.
Does 1026 Sumner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Sumner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Sumner Drive have a pool?
No, 1026 Sumner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Sumner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1026 Sumner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Sumner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Sumner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Sumner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Sumner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio