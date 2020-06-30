Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1026 E DREXEL AVE
1026 E DREXEL AVE
1026 East Drexel Avenue
Location
1026 East Drexel Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. New flooring. Fireplace in living room with bookshelves. Fireplace is for decoration only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1026 E DREXEL AVE have any available units?
1026 E DREXEL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1026 E DREXEL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1026 E DREXEL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 E DREXEL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1026 E DREXEL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1026 E DREXEL AVE offer parking?
No, 1026 E DREXEL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1026 E DREXEL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 E DREXEL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 E DREXEL AVE have a pool?
No, 1026 E DREXEL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1026 E DREXEL AVE have accessible units?
No, 1026 E DREXEL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 E DREXEL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 E DREXEL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 E DREXEL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 E DREXEL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
