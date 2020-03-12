All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
1025 Sutton Drive - 102
1025 Sutton Drive - 102

1025 Sutton Drive · (210) 468-2588
Location

1025 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Just available is a 2 BR 1 Bath in the NW area Walking distance to Longfellow Middle School and Woodlawn Hills Elementary School. Great location for children, shopping, and Restaurants. Please give me a call and make an appointment to see this place at 210 836-5154

thanks Barry
Beautiful Quiet 3 BR Duplex Apartment, Close to Elementary School, Middle School, Bus Line, Shopping and Restaurants. Situated in a cul de sac with a large Fenced Yard. with a great management team to assist in your housing needs. NO Pets and Limited Parking for this place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 have any available units?
1025 Sutton Drive - 102 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 have?
Some of 1025 Sutton Drive - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Sutton Drive - 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 does offer parking.
Does 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 have a pool?
No, 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 have accessible units?
No, 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Sutton Drive - 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
