1025 Sutton Drive - 102

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Just available is a 2 BR 1 Bath in the NW area Walking distance to Longfellow Middle School and Woodlawn Hills Elementary School. Great location for children, shopping, and Restaurants. Please give me a call and make an appointment to see this place at 210 836-5154



thanks Barry

Beautiful Quiet 3 BR Duplex Apartment, Close to Elementary School, Middle School, Bus Line, Shopping and Restaurants. Situated in a cul de sac with a large Fenced Yard. with a great management team to assist in your housing needs. NO Pets and Limited Parking for this place.