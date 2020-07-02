1024 Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

READY FOR MOVE IN! 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex with washer and dryer included! - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex is MOVE IN READY! Enjoy the privacy with the faux bushing to your front door. This unit offers off street parking as well as a backyard for entertaining. Large open living room with wood plank flooring,all kitchen appliances included! Both bedrooms offer great sized closets as well as ceiling fans. Stacked washer and dryer included! Easy access to IH 10 as well as near downtown! Call today to set up a showing! 210-787-3876



Schedule a Showing Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/1e2f9dd0f9



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-d6e7ef87-0a80-46fb-ba81-6a9fd11d1890



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5362961)