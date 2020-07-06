Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

1022 Hickory Trail St San Antonio TX 78245



4 Bed 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage

1600 square feet



$1325 Monthly Rent

$1325 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



Monthly verify income of $4000 or more

Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions



Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.



Call or TEXT to schedule a showing:

210.274.5870



(RLNE5406898)