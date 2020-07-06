Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1022 Hickory Trail St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1022 Hickory Trail St
1022 Hickory Trail Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1022 Hickory Trail Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1022 Hickory Trail St San Antonio TX 78245
4 Bed 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage
1600 square feet
$1325 Monthly Rent
$1325 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly verify income of $4000 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.
Call or TEXT to schedule a showing:
210.274.5870
(RLNE5406898)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1022 Hickory Trail St have any available units?
1022 Hickory Trail St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1022 Hickory Trail St have?
Some of 1022 Hickory Trail St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1022 Hickory Trail St currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Hickory Trail St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Hickory Trail St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Hickory Trail St is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Hickory Trail St offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Hickory Trail St offers parking.
Does 1022 Hickory Trail St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Hickory Trail St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Hickory Trail St have a pool?
No, 1022 Hickory Trail St does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Hickory Trail St have accessible units?
No, 1022 Hickory Trail St does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Hickory Trail St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Hickory Trail St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
