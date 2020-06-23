Rent Calculator
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM
1022 GIBBS
1022 Gibbs
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1022 Gibbs, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cute 2 bedroom 1 bath - application required from everyone over 18 that will be living at the property. square footage is approximate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1022 GIBBS have any available units?
1022 GIBBS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1022 GIBBS currently offering any rent specials?
1022 GIBBS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 GIBBS pet-friendly?
No, 1022 GIBBS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1022 GIBBS offer parking?
No, 1022 GIBBS does not offer parking.
Does 1022 GIBBS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 GIBBS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 GIBBS have a pool?
No, 1022 GIBBS does not have a pool.
Does 1022 GIBBS have accessible units?
No, 1022 GIBBS does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 GIBBS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 GIBBS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 GIBBS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 GIBBS does not have units with air conditioning.
