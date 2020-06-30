All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

10219 Wilderness Gap

10219 Wilderness Gap · No Longer Available
Location

10219 Wilderness Gap, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
Stonefield - The home you've been waiting for! Upgrades dominate this beautiful home. Enjoy the grand covered back patio with an outdoor kitchen, BBQ pit, beverage center, outdoor fireplace, flagstone walkways, extensive landscaping, sprinkler system, outdoor lighting & shed. Cook up a storm in the large beautiful kitchen featuring level four granite, island counter, custom cabinets, stainless steal appliances & gorgeous backsplash. Ceramic tile floors, minimal carpet, plantation shutters, & custom window treatments.

(RLNE5459817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10219 Wilderness Gap have any available units?
10219 Wilderness Gap doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10219 Wilderness Gap have?
Some of 10219 Wilderness Gap's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10219 Wilderness Gap currently offering any rent specials?
10219 Wilderness Gap is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10219 Wilderness Gap pet-friendly?
No, 10219 Wilderness Gap is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10219 Wilderness Gap offer parking?
No, 10219 Wilderness Gap does not offer parking.
Does 10219 Wilderness Gap have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10219 Wilderness Gap does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10219 Wilderness Gap have a pool?
No, 10219 Wilderness Gap does not have a pool.
Does 10219 Wilderness Gap have accessible units?
No, 10219 Wilderness Gap does not have accessible units.
Does 10219 Wilderness Gap have units with dishwashers?
No, 10219 Wilderness Gap does not have units with dishwashers.

