10219 Wilderness Gap

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Stonefield - The home you've been waiting for! Upgrades dominate this beautiful home. Enjoy the grand covered back patio with an outdoor kitchen, BBQ pit, beverage center, outdoor fireplace, flagstone walkways, extensive landscaping, sprinkler system, outdoor lighting & shed. Cook up a storm in the large beautiful kitchen featuring level four granite, island counter, custom cabinets, stainless steal appliances & gorgeous backsplash. Ceramic tile floors, minimal carpet, plantation shutters, & custom window treatments.



(RLNE5459817)