All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10215 Huisache Fld.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10215 Huisache Fld
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:25 AM

10215 Huisache Fld

10215 Huisache Field · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10215 Huisache Field, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly remodeled home. Washer and Dryer included, New carpet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Full Appliance suite provided with home. Dining Table, Sofa, TV stand, Coffee Table included as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 Huisache Fld have any available units?
10215 Huisache Fld doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10215 Huisache Fld have?
Some of 10215 Huisache Fld's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10215 Huisache Fld currently offering any rent specials?
10215 Huisache Fld is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 Huisache Fld pet-friendly?
No, 10215 Huisache Fld is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10215 Huisache Fld offer parking?
Yes, 10215 Huisache Fld offers parking.
Does 10215 Huisache Fld have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10215 Huisache Fld offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 Huisache Fld have a pool?
No, 10215 Huisache Fld does not have a pool.
Does 10215 Huisache Fld have accessible units?
No, 10215 Huisache Fld does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 Huisache Fld have units with dishwashers?
No, 10215 Huisache Fld does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio