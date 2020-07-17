All apartments in San Antonio
10203 Boxing Pass

10203 Boxing Pass
Location

10203 Boxing Pass, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Single Family House Westover Crossing, the unit is equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit also includes WD hookups, electric heating system, patio and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 Boxing Pass have any available units?
10203 Boxing Pass has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10203 Boxing Pass have?
Some of 10203 Boxing Pass's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 Boxing Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10203 Boxing Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 Boxing Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 10203 Boxing Pass is pet friendly.
Does 10203 Boxing Pass offer parking?
Yes, 10203 Boxing Pass offers parking.
Does 10203 Boxing Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10203 Boxing Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 Boxing Pass have a pool?
No, 10203 Boxing Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10203 Boxing Pass have accessible units?
No, 10203 Boxing Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 Boxing Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10203 Boxing Pass has units with dishwashers.
