Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:29 PM

10202 Bricewood Pl

10202 Bricewood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

10202 Bricewood Pl, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous newly built home is located in a lovely family friendly neighbor. It boasts wood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last long. Come and see and rent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10202 Bricewood Pl have any available units?
10202 Bricewood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10202 Bricewood Pl have?
Some of 10202 Bricewood Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10202 Bricewood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10202 Bricewood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10202 Bricewood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10202 Bricewood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10202 Bricewood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10202 Bricewood Pl offers parking.
Does 10202 Bricewood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10202 Bricewood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10202 Bricewood Pl have a pool?
No, 10202 Bricewood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10202 Bricewood Pl have accessible units?
No, 10202 Bricewood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10202 Bricewood Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10202 Bricewood Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
