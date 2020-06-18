This gorgeous newly built home is located in a lovely family friendly neighbor. It boasts wood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last long. Come and see and rent today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10202 Bricewood Pl have any available units?
10202 Bricewood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.