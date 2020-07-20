Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
102 VASSAR LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
102 VASSAR LN
102 Vassar
·
No Longer Available
Location
102 Vassar, San Antonio, TX 78212
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Super convenient location, covered parking, poolside condo with jack & jill bath and walk in closets! Laundry facility on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 VASSAR LN have any available units?
102 VASSAR LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 102 VASSAR LN have?
Some of 102 VASSAR LN's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 102 VASSAR LN currently offering any rent specials?
102 VASSAR LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 VASSAR LN pet-friendly?
No, 102 VASSAR LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 102 VASSAR LN offer parking?
Yes, 102 VASSAR LN offers parking.
Does 102 VASSAR LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 VASSAR LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 VASSAR LN have a pool?
Yes, 102 VASSAR LN has a pool.
Does 102 VASSAR LN have accessible units?
No, 102 VASSAR LN does not have accessible units.
Does 102 VASSAR LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 VASSAR LN does not have units with dishwashers.
