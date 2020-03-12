Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
102 Ruelle Ln. #207C
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 16
102 Ruelle Ln. #207C
102 Ruelle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
102 Ruelle, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
102 Ruelle Ln. #207C Available 08/10/19 - Alamo Heights Schools Ground Floor spacious condo. nice size patio area, Refrigerator washer and dryer included. Commercial Electric and Water
(RLNE5003998)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C have any available units?
102 Ruelle Ln. #207C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C have?
Some of 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C currently offering any rent specials?
102 Ruelle Ln. #207C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C is pet friendly.
Does 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C offer parking?
No, 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C does not offer parking.
Does 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C have a pool?
No, 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C does not have a pool.
Does 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C have accessible units?
No, 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Ruelle Ln. #207C does not have units with dishwashers.
