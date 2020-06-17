Rent Calculator
102 Mace
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:45 AM
102 Mace
102 Mace Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
102 Mace Street, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex laminate flooring newer appliances, stackable washer/dryer included. Great front porch. Close to shopping, bus lines, off I-10 and Vance Jackson.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 Mace have any available units?
102 Mace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 102 Mace currently offering any rent specials?
102 Mace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Mace pet-friendly?
No, 102 Mace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 102 Mace offer parking?
No, 102 Mace does not offer parking.
Does 102 Mace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Mace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Mace have a pool?
No, 102 Mace does not have a pool.
Does 102 Mace have accessible units?
No, 102 Mace does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Mace have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Mace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Mace have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Mace does not have units with air conditioning.
