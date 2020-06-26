All apartments in San Antonio
102 BAILEY AVE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

102 BAILEY AVE

102 Bailey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

102 Bailey Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully updated upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Private entrance. Excellent additional space for storage located in interior stairwell. Appliance package and washer/dryer hookups. Large open family room with hard wood floors. Dogs and Cats allowed...no vicious breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 BAILEY AVE have any available units?
102 BAILEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 BAILEY AVE have?
Some of 102 BAILEY AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 BAILEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
102 BAILEY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 BAILEY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 BAILEY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 102 BAILEY AVE offer parking?
No, 102 BAILEY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 102 BAILEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 BAILEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 BAILEY AVE have a pool?
No, 102 BAILEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 102 BAILEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 102 BAILEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 102 BAILEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 BAILEY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
