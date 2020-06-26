102 Bailey Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210 Highland Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fully updated upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Private entrance. Excellent additional space for storage located in interior stairwell. Appliance package and washer/dryer hookups. Large open family room with hard wood floors. Dogs and Cats allowed...no vicious breeds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
102 BAILEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.