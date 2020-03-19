All apartments in San Antonio
10166 INRIDGE
10166 INRIDGE

10166 Inridge · No Longer Available
Location

10166 Inridge, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home! No carpet, tile throughout entire home. Living room with fireplace. Brand new counter tops in kitchen. Good sized bedrooms. Backyard has patio slab and mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10166 INRIDGE have any available units?
10166 INRIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10166 INRIDGE have?
Some of 10166 INRIDGE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10166 INRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
10166 INRIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10166 INRIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 10166 INRIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10166 INRIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 10166 INRIDGE offers parking.
Does 10166 INRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10166 INRIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10166 INRIDGE have a pool?
No, 10166 INRIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 10166 INRIDGE have accessible units?
No, 10166 INRIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 10166 INRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10166 INRIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
