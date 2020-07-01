Rent Calculator
10130 Cedar Cliff
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM
1 of 5
10130 Cedar Cliff
10130 Cedarcliff
·
No Longer Available
Location
10130 Cedarcliff, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1story home with 3bedrooms,2bathroom(garden tub in master,walk in closet,utility room inside,high ceiling in living room,2car garage with opener,fenced yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10130 Cedar Cliff have any available units?
10130 Cedar Cliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10130 Cedar Cliff have?
Some of 10130 Cedar Cliff's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10130 Cedar Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
10130 Cedar Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10130 Cedar Cliff pet-friendly?
No, 10130 Cedar Cliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 10130 Cedar Cliff offer parking?
Yes, 10130 Cedar Cliff offers parking.
Does 10130 Cedar Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10130 Cedar Cliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10130 Cedar Cliff have a pool?
No, 10130 Cedar Cliff does not have a pool.
Does 10130 Cedar Cliff have accessible units?
No, 10130 Cedar Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does 10130 Cedar Cliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10130 Cedar Cliff has units with dishwashers.
