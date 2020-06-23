10127 TRAILHEAD PASS

Nice two-story family home in Westover Crossing ** Large master bedroom with walk-in closet ** Half of the garage has been enclosed ** Close to Lackland, Hwy 151, Sea World, 410, Loop 1604, and Potranco Rd. ** Small pets only **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
