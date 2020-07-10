Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10122 CEDARCLIFF
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:46 PM
10122 CEDARCLIFF
10122 Cedarcliff
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
10122 Cedarcliff, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious Home, approx., 2730 sq ft. with Huge walk in closets, two living areas, game room on second floor. Large covered patio in back yard. Excellent for entertaining family and friends.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have any available units?
10122 CEDARCLIFF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have?
Some of 10122 CEDARCLIFF's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10122 CEDARCLIFF currently offering any rent specials?
10122 CEDARCLIFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 CEDARCLIFF pet-friendly?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF offer parking?
Yes, 10122 CEDARCLIFF offers parking.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have a pool?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF does not have a pool.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have accessible units?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have units with dishwashers?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF does not have units with dishwashers.
