All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10122 CEDARCLIFF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10122 CEDARCLIFF
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

10122 CEDARCLIFF

10122 Cedarcliff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10122 Cedarcliff, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious Home, approx., 2730 sq ft. with Huge walk in closets, two living areas, game room on second floor. Large covered patio in back yard. Excellent for entertaining family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have any available units?
10122 CEDARCLIFF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have?
Some of 10122 CEDARCLIFF's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10122 CEDARCLIFF currently offering any rent specials?
10122 CEDARCLIFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 CEDARCLIFF pet-friendly?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF offer parking?
Yes, 10122 CEDARCLIFF offers parking.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have a pool?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF does not have a pool.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have accessible units?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 CEDARCLIFF have units with dishwashers?
No, 10122 CEDARCLIFF does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio