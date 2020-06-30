All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10122 Boxing Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10122 Boxing Pass
Last updated January 21 2020 at 6:15 PM

10122 Boxing Pass

10122 Boxing Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10122 Boxing Pass, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan with a bonus room upstairs AND a bonus room downstairs Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10122 Boxing Pass have any available units?
10122 Boxing Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10122 Boxing Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10122 Boxing Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 Boxing Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 10122 Boxing Pass is pet friendly.
Does 10122 Boxing Pass offer parking?
No, 10122 Boxing Pass does not offer parking.
Does 10122 Boxing Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10122 Boxing Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 Boxing Pass have a pool?
No, 10122 Boxing Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10122 Boxing Pass have accessible units?
No, 10122 Boxing Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 Boxing Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 10122 Boxing Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10122 Boxing Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 10122 Boxing Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio