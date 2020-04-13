Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10114 Amber Flora Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10114 Amber Flora Dr
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:31 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10114 Amber Flora Dr
10114 Amber Flora Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
10114 Amber Flora Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1200.00/mo, $1000.00 security deposit. Call Bradley at 210-246-3818. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have any available units?
10114 Amber Flora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have?
Some of 10114 Amber Flora Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10114 Amber Flora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10114 Amber Flora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 Amber Flora Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10114 Amber Flora Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10114 Amber Flora Dr offers parking.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 Amber Flora Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have a pool?
No, 10114 Amber Flora Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have accessible units?
No, 10114 Amber Flora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10114 Amber Flora Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio