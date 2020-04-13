All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 16 2019

10114 Amber Flora Dr

10114 Amber Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10114 Amber Flora Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1200.00/mo, $1000.00 security deposit. Call Bradley at 210-246-3818. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have any available units?
10114 Amber Flora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have?
Some of 10114 Amber Flora Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 Amber Flora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10114 Amber Flora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 Amber Flora Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10114 Amber Flora Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10114 Amber Flora Dr offers parking.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 Amber Flora Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have a pool?
No, 10114 Amber Flora Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have accessible units?
No, 10114 Amber Flora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 Amber Flora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10114 Amber Flora Dr has units with dishwashers.
