San Antonio, TX
1011 EL PASO ST
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

1011 EL PASO ST

1011 El Paso Street · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Avenida Guadalupe
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1011 El Paso Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1011 EL PASO ST Available 10/15/19 AVAILABLE NOW - STUDIO - AFFORDABLE STUDIO, ALL BILLS PAID!

CUTE STUDIO SPACE IN DOWNTOWN SAN ANTONIO.

LESS THAN ONE MILE FROM UTSA DOWNTOWN CAMPUS.

(RLNE3717975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 EL PASO ST have any available units?
1011 EL PASO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1011 EL PASO ST currently offering any rent specials?
1011 EL PASO ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 EL PASO ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 EL PASO ST is pet friendly.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST offer parking?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not offer parking.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have a pool?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not have a pool.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have accessible units?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
