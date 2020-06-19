Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1011 EL PASO ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1011 EL PASO ST
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1011 EL PASO ST
1011 El Paso Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Avenida Guadalupe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1011 El Paso Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1011 EL PASO ST Available 10/15/19 AVAILABLE NOW - STUDIO - AFFORDABLE STUDIO, ALL BILLS PAID!
CUTE STUDIO SPACE IN DOWNTOWN SAN ANTONIO.
LESS THAN ONE MILE FROM UTSA DOWNTOWN CAMPUS.
(RLNE3717975)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have any available units?
1011 EL PASO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1011 EL PASO ST currently offering any rent specials?
1011 EL PASO ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 EL PASO ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 EL PASO ST is pet friendly.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST offer parking?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not offer parking.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have a pool?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not have a pool.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have accessible units?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 EL PASO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 EL PASO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio