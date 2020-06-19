Rent Calculator
1011 AVANT AVE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM
1011 AVANT AVE
1011 Avant Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1011 Avant Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Large fireplace in the living room. Unique bedroom setup with French doors. Large eat-in kitchen. Your new home is waiting for you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1011 AVANT AVE have any available units?
1011 AVANT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1011 AVANT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1011 AVANT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 AVANT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1011 AVANT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1011 AVANT AVE offer parking?
No, 1011 AVANT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1011 AVANT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 AVANT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 AVANT AVE have a pool?
No, 1011 AVANT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1011 AVANT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1011 AVANT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 AVANT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 AVANT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 AVANT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 AVANT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
