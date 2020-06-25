All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10106 Ramblin River Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10106 Ramblin River Rd
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

10106 Ramblin River Rd

10106 Ramblin River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10106 Ramblin River Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 5 Bedroom/3 Bath home in Stonegate Hill! - This huge, well-maintained home is loaded with style and charm, located in the rolling hills of Northwest San Antonio. Conveniently located to major highways, a variety of restaurants, entertainment and lots of shopping. Home features a three car garage, high ceilings, covered patio and all this with a Bluff View as well. If you are looking for space, gated community, tennis courts, community pool for fun in the sun and great schools then this is the home for you. Call today to schedule your showing appointment! Move in ready.

(RLNE2300335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 Ramblin River Rd have any available units?
10106 Ramblin River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10106 Ramblin River Rd have?
Some of 10106 Ramblin River Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 Ramblin River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10106 Ramblin River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 Ramblin River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10106 Ramblin River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10106 Ramblin River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10106 Ramblin River Rd offers parking.
Does 10106 Ramblin River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 Ramblin River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 Ramblin River Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10106 Ramblin River Rd has a pool.
Does 10106 Ramblin River Rd have accessible units?
No, 10106 Ramblin River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 Ramblin River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 Ramblin River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio