10106 Ramblin River Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Great 5 Bedroom/3 Bath home in Stonegate Hill! - This huge, well-maintained home is loaded with style and charm, located in the rolling hills of Northwest San Antonio. Conveniently located to major highways, a variety of restaurants, entertainment and lots of shopping. Home features a three car garage, high ceilings, covered patio and all this with a Bluff View as well. If you are looking for space, gated community, tennis courts, community pool for fun in the sun and great schools then this is the home for you. Call today to schedule your showing appointment! Move in ready.



(RLNE2300335)