10102 TERRA OAK
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM
10102 TERRA OAK
10102 Terra Oak
·
No Longer Available
Location
10102 Terra Oak, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with privacy, easy access to schools, shopping, and 1604. This one won't be on the market long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10102 TERRA OAK have any available units?
10102 TERRA OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 10102 TERRA OAK currently offering any rent specials?
10102 TERRA OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10102 TERRA OAK pet-friendly?
No, 10102 TERRA OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 10102 TERRA OAK offer parking?
Yes, 10102 TERRA OAK offers parking.
Does 10102 TERRA OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10102 TERRA OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10102 TERRA OAK have a pool?
No, 10102 TERRA OAK does not have a pool.
Does 10102 TERRA OAK have accessible units?
No, 10102 TERRA OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 10102 TERRA OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 10102 TERRA OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10102 TERRA OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 10102 TERRA OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
