Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM
1007 HEDGESTONE DR
1007 Hedgestone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1007 Hedgestone Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF STONE OAK. EASY ACCESS TO 281 AND 1604, AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND MORE. AVAILABLE FOE IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 HEDGESTONE DR have any available units?
1007 HEDGESTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1007 HEDGESTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1007 HEDGESTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 HEDGESTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1007 HEDGESTONE DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1007 HEDGESTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1007 HEDGESTONE DR offers parking.
Does 1007 HEDGESTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 HEDGESTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 HEDGESTONE DR have a pool?
No, 1007 HEDGESTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1007 HEDGESTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 1007 HEDGESTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 HEDGESTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 HEDGESTONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 HEDGESTONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 HEDGESTONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
