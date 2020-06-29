All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1006 Gallatin Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1006 Gallatin Dr.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1006 Gallatin Dr.

1006 Gallatin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1006 Gallatin Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1006 Gallatin Dr. Available 03/01/20 - GREAT 4 BR 2 BATH HOME IN HERITAGE NORTHWEST - LARGE LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE - BRIGHT OPEN KITCHEN - LAUNDRY AREA INSIDE - TWO CAR GARAGE - COVERED PATIO WITH FENCED YARD -

(RLNE5527435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Gallatin Dr. have any available units?
1006 Gallatin Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Gallatin Dr. have?
Some of 1006 Gallatin Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Gallatin Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Gallatin Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Gallatin Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Gallatin Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Gallatin Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Gallatin Dr. offers parking.
Does 1006 Gallatin Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Gallatin Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Gallatin Dr. have a pool?
No, 1006 Gallatin Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Gallatin Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1006 Gallatin Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Gallatin Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Gallatin Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio