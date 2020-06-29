10034 SUGARLOAF DR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath 1934 sq ft Single Story. No Carpet Anywhere! Tile and Laminate Floors Throughout. Huge Living Room/Dining Room w/Cathedral Ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Kitchen w/Lots of Cabinet Space, Eat-in Area, 10 ft ceiling. Master Bed split from other bedrooms, w/Ceiling Fan, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/ double vanity and solid counters, Shower/Jacuzzi Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard on Greenbelt (no back neighbor) w/Covered Deck perfect for entertaining. Storage Shed.