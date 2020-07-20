100 Mace St

Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Easy to maintain vinyl plank flooring with stainless steel appliances and stackable washer/dryer. Comfortable front porch and covered parking carport. Excellent location just off of Vance Jackson and I-10.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
