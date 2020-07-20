100 Mace St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Easy to maintain vinyl plank flooring with stainless steel appliances and stackable washer/dryer. Comfortable front porch and covered parking carport. Excellent location just off of Vance Jackson and I-10.