Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

100 Mace St

100 Mace Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 Mace Street, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Easy to maintain vinyl plank flooring with stainless steel appliances and stackable washer/dryer. Comfortable front porch and covered parking carport. Excellent location just off of Vance Jackson and I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Mace St have any available units?
100 Mace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Mace St have?
Some of 100 Mace St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Mace St currently offering any rent specials?
100 Mace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Mace St pet-friendly?
No, 100 Mace St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 100 Mace St offer parking?
Yes, 100 Mace St offers parking.
Does 100 Mace St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Mace St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Mace St have a pool?
No, 100 Mace St does not have a pool.
Does 100 Mace St have accessible units?
No, 100 Mace St does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Mace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Mace St does not have units with dishwashers.
