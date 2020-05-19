All apartments in San Antonio
10 Oakwell Farms Parkway

10 Oakwell Farms Parkway · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway · Avail. Aug 10

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2014 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10 Oakwell Farms Parkway Available 08/10/20 OAKWELL FARMS * NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Wonderful Single-Story Home in Highly-Desirable Oakwell Farms * Fantastic Neighborhood Amenities for Residents, Controlled Access, Security Supervision * Home is Situated on a Large Corner Lot, Easy Access to Entry/Exit * Spacious Living/Dining Area leads to Eat-In Kitchen w/ Bar Area * Tile Flooring Throughout Living Areas & Kitchen * Kitchen Appliances Included * Neutral Paint & Window Coverings Throughout * Low-Maintenance Landscaping * Incredible Location, Easy Access to I-410, Ft Sam Houston * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD * Please Inquire about Furnishings Available

(RLNE3921493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway have any available units?
10 Oakwell Farms Parkway has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway have?
Some of 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
10 Oakwell Farms Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway offers parking.
Does 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway have a pool?
No, 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway have accessible units?
No, 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Oakwell Farms Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
