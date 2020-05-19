Amenities
10 Oakwell Farms Parkway Available 08/10/20 OAKWELL FARMS * NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Wonderful Single-Story Home in Highly-Desirable Oakwell Farms * Fantastic Neighborhood Amenities for Residents, Controlled Access, Security Supervision * Home is Situated on a Large Corner Lot, Easy Access to Entry/Exit * Spacious Living/Dining Area leads to Eat-In Kitchen w/ Bar Area * Tile Flooring Throughout Living Areas & Kitchen * Kitchen Appliances Included * Neutral Paint & Window Coverings Throughout * Low-Maintenance Landscaping * Incredible Location, Easy Access to I-410, Ft Sam Houston * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD * Please Inquire about Furnishings Available
(RLNE3921493)