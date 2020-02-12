All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

10 Burnham Glen

10 Burnam Glen · No Longer Available
Location

10 Burnam Glen, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT INCLUDES HOA FEE. GRANITE KITCHEN.. PRIVATE PATIO...NO CARPET... OPEN LIVING AREAS W/FIREPLACE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Burnham Glen have any available units?
10 Burnham Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Burnham Glen have?
Some of 10 Burnham Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Burnham Glen currently offering any rent specials?
10 Burnham Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Burnham Glen pet-friendly?
No, 10 Burnham Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10 Burnham Glen offer parking?
Yes, 10 Burnham Glen offers parking.
Does 10 Burnham Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Burnham Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Burnham Glen have a pool?
No, 10 Burnham Glen does not have a pool.
Does 10 Burnham Glen have accessible units?
No, 10 Burnham Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Burnham Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Burnham Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

