All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10 Bedford Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
San Antonio, TX
10 Bedford Bay
Last updated March 22 2020 at 12:36 AM
1 of 19
10 Bedford Bay
10 Bedford Bay
No Longer Available
10 Bedford Bay, San Antonio, TX 78239
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 Bedford Bay have any available units?
10 Bedford Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 10 Bedford Bay currently offering any rent specials?
10 Bedford Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Bedford Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Bedford Bay is pet friendly.
Does 10 Bedford Bay offer parking?
No, 10 Bedford Bay does not offer parking.
Does 10 Bedford Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Bedford Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Bedford Bay have a pool?
No, 10 Bedford Bay does not have a pool.
Does 10 Bedford Bay have accessible units?
No, 10 Bedford Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Bedford Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Bedford Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Bedford Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Bedford Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
