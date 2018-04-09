813 W Avenue Y

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This home features tile floors throughout and a large fenced backyard. Home has been recently painted and is ready for move in today! Call or email for an appointment to see this home today before it's gone. Sorry no pets or smoking allowed. 325-658-4292 See below for qualifications.



PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING



REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount, no evictions/violent/drug felonies on your record for last 5 years, and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).



PETS - Pets are not accepted.



HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - HUD vouchers are not accepted at this property.



Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.



You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!