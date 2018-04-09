All apartments in San Angelo
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

813 W Avenue Y

813 W Avenue Y · (325) 939-8596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

813 W Avenue Y, San Angelo, TX 76903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home features tile floors throughout and a large fenced backyard. Home has been recently painted and is ready for move in today! Call or email for an appointment to see this home today before it's gone. Sorry no pets or smoking allowed. 325-658-4292 See below for qualifications.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING

REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount, no evictions/violent/drug felonies on your record for last 5 years, and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).

PETS - Pets are not accepted.

HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - HUD vouchers are not accepted at this property.

Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.

You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 W Avenue Y have any available units?
813 W Avenue Y has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
Is 813 W Avenue Y currently offering any rent specials?
813 W Avenue Y isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 W Avenue Y pet-friendly?
No, 813 W Avenue Y is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 813 W Avenue Y offer parking?
No, 813 W Avenue Y does not offer parking.
Does 813 W Avenue Y have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 W Avenue Y does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 W Avenue Y have a pool?
No, 813 W Avenue Y does not have a pool.
Does 813 W Avenue Y have accessible units?
No, 813 W Avenue Y does not have accessible units.
Does 813 W Avenue Y have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 W Avenue Y does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 W Avenue Y have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 W Avenue Y does not have units with air conditioning.
