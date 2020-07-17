All apartments in San Angelo
Find more places like 3517 Grandview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Angelo, TX
/
3517 Grandview Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

3517 Grandview Dr

3517 Grandview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Angelo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3517 Grandview Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS PROPERTY IS FOR LEASE ONLY! AVAILABLE MID-JULY. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN SOUTHWEST SAN ANGELO. $1,750/MO AND $1,750 DEPOSIT. CALL JIM MUNDELL 325-234-0625 OR SETH MUNDELL 325-374-2919 TO SEE THIS HOME. AVAILABLE MID-JULY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Grandview Dr have any available units?
3517 Grandview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Angelo, TX.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
Is 3517 Grandview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Grandview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Grandview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Grandview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 3517 Grandview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Grandview Dr offers parking.
Does 3517 Grandview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Grandview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Grandview Dr have a pool?
No, 3517 Grandview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Grandview Dr have accessible units?
No, 3517 Grandview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Grandview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Grandview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 Grandview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 Grandview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St
San Angelo, TX 76903
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue
San Angelo, TX 76904
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd
San Angelo, TX 76903
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive
San Angelo, TX 76904
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz
San Angelo, TX 76904
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St
San Angelo, TX 76904

Similar Pages

San Angelo 2 BedroomsSan Angelo Apartments with Balconies
San Angelo Apartments with ParkingSan Angelo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Angelo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Angelo State University