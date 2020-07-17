3517 Grandview Dr

THIS PROPERTY IS FOR LEASE ONLY! AVAILABLE MID-JULY. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN SOUTHWEST SAN ANGELO. $1,750/MO AND $1,750 DEPOSIT. CALL JIM MUNDELL 325-234-0625 OR SETH MUNDELL 325-374-2919 TO SEE THIS HOME. AVAILABLE MID-JULY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
