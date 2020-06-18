All apartments in San Angelo
3013 Oak Forest
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3013 Oak Forest

3013 Oak Forest Dr · (325) 939-8596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3013 Oak Forest Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the College Hills neighborhood. Features nice covered front and back porch, landscaping, laundry room, and a two car garage! Rent $1350 per month with $1350 deposit. Sorry no pets or smokers. Signup for showing online or call 325-658-4292. See below for qualifications.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING

REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount, no evictions/violent/drug felonies on your record for last 5 years, and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).

PETS - Pets are not accepted at this property.

HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - HUD Vouchers not accepted at this property.

Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.

You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Oak Forest have any available units?
3013 Oak Forest has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
Is 3013 Oak Forest currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Oak Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Oak Forest pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Oak Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 3013 Oak Forest offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Oak Forest does offer parking.
Does 3013 Oak Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Oak Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Oak Forest have a pool?
No, 3013 Oak Forest does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Oak Forest have accessible units?
No, 3013 Oak Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Oak Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Oak Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Oak Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Oak Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
