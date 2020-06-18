3013 Oak Forest

Amenities

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the College Hills neighborhood. Features nice covered front and back porch, landscaping, laundry room, and a two car garage! Rent $1350 per month with $1350 deposit. Sorry no pets or smokers. Signup for showing online or call 325-658-4292. See below for qualifications.



PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING



REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount, no evictions/violent/drug felonies on your record for last 5 years, and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).



PETS - Pets are not accepted at this property.



HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - HUD Vouchers not accepted at this property.



Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.



You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!