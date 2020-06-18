1320 Joseph Ln

Amenities

Welcome to 1320 Joseph Lane, in Paulann West. This home is ideally located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and is only an 8 minute drive to Goodfellow, and a short drive to the exemplary rated Holiman Elementary School and Producers Park. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home has ample closet and storage space, with a generous walk-in closet in the Master suite. It also has a fireplace to keep the chill off the cool winter evenings. The kitchen features a large corner pantry, ceramic top stove, fridge, and Maytag dishwasher as well as abundant cabinet and counter space. The pass-through from the kitchen to the living room is also a plus. There's a covered patio leading out from the dining room, overlooking the nice-sized privacy fenced back yard. It has an Energy Star rated roof, energy-efficient appliances, central air and heat pump, and ceiling fans. One small dog may be allowed. Available June 8th. (Owners Matt and Leslie Healy are Texas Licensed Real Estate Broker and Agent.)