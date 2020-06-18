All apartments in San Angelo
1320 Joseph Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1320 Joseph Ln

1320 Joseph Ln · (325) 400-3174
Location

1320 Joseph Ln, San Angelo, TX 76905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 1320 Joseph Lane, in Paulann West. This home is ideally located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and is only an 8 minute drive to Goodfellow, and a short drive to the exemplary rated Holiman Elementary School and Producers Park. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home has ample closet and storage space, with a generous walk-in closet in the Master suite. It also has a fireplace to keep the chill off the cool winter evenings. The kitchen features a large corner pantry, ceramic top stove, fridge, and Maytag dishwasher as well as abundant cabinet and counter space. The pass-through from the kitchen to the living room is also a plus. There's a covered patio leading out from the dining room, overlooking the nice-sized privacy fenced back yard. It has an Energy Star rated roof, energy-efficient appliances, central air and heat pump, and ceiling fans. One small dog may be allowed. Available June 8th. (Owners Matt and Leslie Healy are Texas Licensed Real Estate Broker and Agent.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Joseph Ln have any available units?
1320 Joseph Ln has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Joseph Ln have?
Some of 1320 Joseph Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Joseph Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Joseph Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Joseph Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Joseph Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Joseph Ln offer parking?
No, 1320 Joseph Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Joseph Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Joseph Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Joseph Ln have a pool?
No, 1320 Joseph Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Joseph Ln have accessible units?
No, 1320 Joseph Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Joseph Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Joseph Ln has units with dishwashers.
