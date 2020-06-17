All apartments in Sam Rayburn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

609 Player's Place

609 Players Pl · No Longer Available
Location

609 Players Pl, Sam Rayburn, TX 75931

Amenities

all utils included
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully furnished 1 bedroom 2 bath condo with all utilities paid in Rayburn Country.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Player's Place have any available units?
609 Player's Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sam Rayburn, TX.
Is 609 Player's Place currently offering any rent specials?
609 Player's Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Player's Place pet-friendly?
No, 609 Player's Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sam Rayburn.
Does 609 Player's Place offer parking?
No, 609 Player's Place does not offer parking.
Does 609 Player's Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Player's Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Player's Place have a pool?
No, 609 Player's Place does not have a pool.
Does 609 Player's Place have accessible units?
No, 609 Player's Place does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Player's Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Player's Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Player's Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Player's Place does not have units with air conditioning.
