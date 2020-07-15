Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1300 Salado Oaks Dr Available 08/01/20 QUIET COUNTRY 4 BEDROOM + BONUS ROOM - Need more room? If so, we have the perfect home for you! Located on one of Salado’s most picturesque streets, this well maintained 2340 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is simply must see! It has a split floor plan, 2 dining areas, tile floors in living room and wet areas, and a bonus room. The kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, opens to the large living room with pass through fireplace. Peaceful setting with beautiful large live oak trees cover the 3/4 acre lot. This home rents for $2395 per month with a $1900 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



(RLNE3236865)