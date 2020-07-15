All apartments in Salado
1300 Salado Oaks Dr

1300 Salado Oaks Dr · (254) 933-1010
Location

1300 Salado Oaks Dr, Salado, TX 76571

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1300 Salado Oaks Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2340 sqft

Amenities

1300 Salado Oaks Dr Available 08/01/20 QUIET COUNTRY 4 BEDROOM + BONUS ROOM - Need more room? If so, we have the perfect home for you! Located on one of Salado’s most picturesque streets, this well maintained 2340 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is simply must see! It has a split floor plan, 2 dining areas, tile floors in living room and wet areas, and a bonus room. The kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, opens to the large living room with pass through fireplace. Peaceful setting with beautiful large live oak trees cover the 3/4 acre lot. This home rents for $2395 per month with a $1900 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

(RLNE3236865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Salado Oaks Dr have any available units?
1300 Salado Oaks Dr has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1300 Salado Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Salado Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Salado Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Salado Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Salado Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 1300 Salado Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Salado Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Salado Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Salado Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 1300 Salado Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Salado Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 1300 Salado Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Salado Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Salado Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Salado Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Salado Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
