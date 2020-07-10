All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

948 Santa Fe Drive

948 Santa Fe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

948 Santa Fe Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing. Security deposit is equal to one and a half month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Santa Fe Drive have any available units?
948 Santa Fe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 948 Santa Fe Drive have?
Some of 948 Santa Fe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Santa Fe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
948 Santa Fe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Santa Fe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 948 Santa Fe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 948 Santa Fe Drive offer parking?
No, 948 Santa Fe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 948 Santa Fe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Santa Fe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Santa Fe Drive have a pool?
No, 948 Santa Fe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 948 Santa Fe Drive have accessible units?
No, 948 Santa Fe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Santa Fe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 Santa Fe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Santa Fe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Santa Fe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

